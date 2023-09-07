Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $652.28 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002667 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001588 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002301 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 972,658,408 coins and its circulating supply is 951,635,454 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

