The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Position Increased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of AES by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AES by 4.1% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of AES by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.33. 365,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,100. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. AES’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

