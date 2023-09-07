The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.
The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
