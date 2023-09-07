The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,010 shares of company stock valued at $72,657,283 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $210.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $210.08 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

