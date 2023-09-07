The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.62% of The Pennant Group worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 873.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 690,870 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 508,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 333,048 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 332,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 201,651 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 143,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,528,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $336.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $16.58.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

