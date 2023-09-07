The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after buying an additional 502,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.53. 226,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,302. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.84. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

