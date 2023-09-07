The Weir Group PLC (WEGRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0935 per share on Wednesday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

The Weir Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 1,760 ($22.23) to GBX 1,790 ($22.61) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,175 ($27.47) to GBX 2,400 ($30.31) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($26.96) to GBX 2,100 ($26.52) in a report on Monday, July 10th.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

