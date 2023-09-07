TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TXMD

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $3.68 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 232.35% and a net margin of 61.23%. Research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 44,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.