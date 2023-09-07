Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.63). 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 133,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.60).

Time Out Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.43. The company has a market capitalization of £158.71 million, a P/E ratio of -692.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets, as well as is involved in the e-commerce transactions and franchise activities.

