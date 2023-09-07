Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.20 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.20 billion and $26.32 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00007077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017552 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015262 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,675.42 or 1.00076638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.82418567 USD and is up 4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $23,626,595.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

