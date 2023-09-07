Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.05-$4.10 EPS.

Toro Stock Down 13.6 %

TTC stock traded down $13.53 on Thursday, reaching $86.20. 514,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.86. Toro has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TTC. CL King initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 36.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Toro by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Toro by 4.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

