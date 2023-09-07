Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79. Toro also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.05-$4.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TTC. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

Get Toro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTC

Toro Stock Down 13.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $13.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,430. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Toro by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 315,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.