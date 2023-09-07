Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $204.20 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $139.07 and a 1 year high of $209.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

