Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading Up 5.3%

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.42. Approximately 1,094,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,486,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth $325,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,130 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,587 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

