Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.37 (LON:SOHO)

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Triple Point Social Housing REIT Price Performance
Shares of SOHO opened at GBX 58.40 ($0.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £229.79 million, a PE ratio of 953.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.33. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 42.25 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 87.90 ($1.11).
About Triple Point Social Housing REIT
