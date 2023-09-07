U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,700,000 after buying an additional 2,900,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,907,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,077,000 after buying an additional 476,756 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of USB opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

