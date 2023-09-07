U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ GROW opened at $3.00 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $44.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

