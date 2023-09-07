Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Shares of UI opened at $175.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.19. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $152.50 and a 1 year high of $350.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UI. DMC Group LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.