UBS Group Cuts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $43.00

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday. UBS Group's price target points to a potential upside of 14.97% from the company's current price.

PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Dave & Buster's Entertainment's revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster's Entertainment will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth $455,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,315,000 after acquiring an additional 68,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

