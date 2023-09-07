UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Down 4.9%

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.01 and last traded at $102.01. Approximately 13,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 417,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UFPI

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UFP Industries news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 21,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.