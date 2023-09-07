UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Raised to $22.00 at Bank of America

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s current price.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

NYSE PATH opened at $16.22 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,544,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,446,761.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,544,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,446,761.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,808,083.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,892,635. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 188.4% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after buying an additional 3,937,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after buying an additional 3,644,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

