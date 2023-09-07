Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Erik Harris Sells 6,000 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Erik Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 19th, Erik Harris sold 305 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $14,701.00.

Shares of RARE opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

