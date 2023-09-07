UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.90. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.60 million. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UMBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $26,084.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,859,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,283,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $570,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $665,233. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,079,000 after acquiring an additional 149,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,659,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 545,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 646.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,617,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,122,000 after buying an additional 72,395 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

