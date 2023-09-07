UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.88

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 1.88 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $27.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of UNH opened at $476.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.85 and its 200 day moving average is $486.92. The company has a market capitalization of $441.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 2,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

