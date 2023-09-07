Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) CEO Stephen Donaghy Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 706,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,035.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Universal Insurance Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $362.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $339.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UVE. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Universal Insurance from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

