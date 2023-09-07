UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.11. UP Fintech shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 1,234,587 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TIGR shares. TheStreet upgraded UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on UP Fintech from $6.32 to $7.37 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

The firm has a market capitalization of $840.53 million, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Stories

