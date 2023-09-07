Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 1,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $652,824.06.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.99. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $72.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $133.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 18.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Upstart by 48.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

