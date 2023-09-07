V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

V.F. has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. V.F. has a payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect V.F. to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE VFC opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. V.F. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $44.82.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.