Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 607,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,644. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

