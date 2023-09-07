Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,558,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $724,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

