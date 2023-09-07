Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,076 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $13,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,350. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average is $73.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

