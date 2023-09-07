Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after buying an additional 10,586,242 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,086,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after buying an additional 1,422,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,422 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $47.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

