Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $198.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.51.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

