Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Reduced by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,753 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $60,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $198.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.52 and a 200-day moving average of $193.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

