Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) COO Thomas D. Schwenger Sells 1,238 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
VEEV opened at $222.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $223.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.78.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
