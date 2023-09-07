Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) COO Thomas D. Schwenger Sells 1,238 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $222.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $223.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 739.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $4,498,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.78.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

