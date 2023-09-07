Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $47.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of VTR opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65. Ventas has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $53.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $5,337,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $3,095,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 44.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $165,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

