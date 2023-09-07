Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Argus lowered Veradigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.36.

Veradigm stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.93. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

