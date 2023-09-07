Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT Lowered to $35.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VRNT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Verint Systems to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.92. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $53,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,475.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Verint Systems by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 89.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

