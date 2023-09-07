Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $908.2-$911.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.66 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Verint Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.13.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,474 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,326. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

