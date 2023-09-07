Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,892 shares of company stock valued at $266,847. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 138.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Viasat has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.05). Viasat had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $779.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

