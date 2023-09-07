VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2023

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1168 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB opened at $45.06 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UITB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.