VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Plans Dividend of $0.12

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1168 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB opened at $45.06 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UITB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.