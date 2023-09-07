VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Announces $0.05 Dividend

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0506 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Free Report) by 305.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

