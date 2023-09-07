VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 8th

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFLO opened at $26.33 on Thursday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25.

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

