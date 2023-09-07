VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 8th

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VFLO opened at $26.33 on Thursday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25.
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
