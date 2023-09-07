VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0703 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIL opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 172.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 36,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 579.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

