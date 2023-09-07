VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0857 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $60.96 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $69.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 136,603 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 87,896 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 201.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 33,718 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3,851.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

