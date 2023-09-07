VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1676 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CDL opened at $55.96 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $358.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.