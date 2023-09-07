VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ USVM opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $69.86. The firm has a market cap of $222.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Get VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.