VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ USVM opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $69.86. The firm has a market cap of $222.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Battle Of The Digital Payment Titans: Block, PayPal, And Visa
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.