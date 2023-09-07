VinFast Auto (VFS) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) is one of 688 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare VinFast Auto to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% 2.24% VinFast Auto Competitors -57.30% -66.05% -1.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VinFast Auto and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto N/A $12.02 million 136.12 VinFast Auto Competitors $1.31 billion $28.56 million 51.67

Volatility and Risk

VinFast Auto’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto’s peers have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VinFast Auto and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto Competitors 112 587 864 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 43.95%. Given VinFast Auto’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VinFast Auto beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

