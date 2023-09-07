Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AIO opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.