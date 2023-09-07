Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ZTR opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

